Strike disrupts LATAM Airlines international flights from Argentina
January 26, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

Strike disrupts LATAM Airlines international flights from Argentina

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Striking aviation workers forced LATAM Airlines to ground flights out of Buenos Aires’ Ezeiza International Airport on Tuesday, local media reported.

The workers, who belong to Argentina’s Union of Commercial Airline Senior and Professional Personnel (UPSA), walked out over stalled pay negotiations, state-run news agency Telam reported.

An online departure board on the website of airport operator Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 showed disruption to three flights from Buenos Aires to Chile, Peru and Ecuador.

Local TV showed snaking queues in the Ezeiza check-in hall and passengers were advised to contact the company.

Labor relations are prickly in Argentina, where muscular trade unions routinely butt heads with private companies and the government over the scale of pay rises.

In a separate dispute, 12 days ago Argentina’s government ordered pilots from the Argentine unit of Chile-headquartered LATAM back to work and for wage talks to resume.

Telam cited UPSA press secretary Marcelo Ulrich as saying those mandatory talks did not apply to his union’s pay row.

LATAM operates TAM in Brazil and LAN Airlines in Chile, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia. LAN Argentina’s domestic flights were not affected by Tuesday’s strike.

LAN officials in Argentina were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
