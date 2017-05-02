BUENOS AIRES May 2 Lithium production in
Argentina is on track to reach 145,000 tonnes in 2022 from
29,000 tonnes produced in 2016 thanks to new investment plans,
the Energy and Mining Ministry said in a report on Tuesday.
Argentina is the world's No. 3 producer of lithium, a hotly
demanded material used in car batteries and mobile phones. The
country currently produces around 16 percent of global output.
"There are several projects at different stages of progress
that could be operating in the next five years," the ministry
said in the report. It said the investments total $1.5 billion.
The report included a chart that projected production of
more than 145,000 tonnes of lithium in 2022.
Investments listed in the report included the construction
of a 50,000-tonne capacity plant at the Cauchari salt mine in
the northern province of Jujuy by Lithium Americas Corp
.
It also mentioned projects planned by Galaxy Resources Ltd
and French company Eramet SA.
Miners Enirgi Group Corporation and Orocobre Ltd
will expand their production of lithium in Argentina with
investments of $720 million and $160 million, respectively,
Argentina's government said last month.
