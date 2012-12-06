FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina to import more LNG next year - Enarsa source
#Market News
December 6, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

Argentina to import more LNG next year - Enarsa source

Reuters Staff

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Argentina plans to import up to 83 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) next year, up from a forecast for 56 cargoes this year, due to brisker economic activity, a source at state energy company Enarsa said on Thursday.

Argentina originally planned to import 80 cargoes this year, but slower economic growth and increased supplies of piped natural gas from Bolivia reduced the original forecast. Latin America’s No. 3 economy is showing signs of recovering from a sharp slowdown earlier this year.

