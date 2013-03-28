Argentina's third LNG tender secures 14 cargoes

* Gets up to 14 cargoes for May-September delivery

* Pays about $16/mmBtu for supply

By Oleg Vukmanovic

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Argentina’s bid to secure liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies for winter resulted in deals for at the most 14 shipments versus a target of 24, and means it will need to issue further tenders, traders said.

State-run energy giant YPF launched a tender earlier this month for 24 cargoes for delivery in May through September but, as in previous ones, disputes over price and scarce supplies limited its options.

YPF, which rejected offers from some of the 16 companies that participated in the tender, secured 10-14 shipments priced at between $15.50 and $16.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), some of the successful tender participants said.

Among the suppliers were BP, Shell, Gazprom , Excelerate, Statoil and Petronas , the sources said, with deliveries spread out fairly evenly between the various parties.

“Argentina re-tendered for prompt cargoes after failing to secure all of its 2013 requirement in a tender launched at the end of last year,” said a source from a trade house whose tender offer was rejected.

YPF declined to comment.

The country’s record LNG import requirement for this year aims to offset falling domestic supplies amid surging demand.

Latin America’s No. 3 economy launched a tender in December to import a record 83 cargoes for 2013, up slightly from the previous year, but only managed to secure around 51 cargoes in its first attempt.

A second tender was launched in January but like the first it coincided with rebounding global as well as regional demand.

Even with the latest tender, Argentina is still around 15 cargoes short of its target of 83 for the year, traders said.

Argentina’s two LNG import terminals are Bahia Blanca, 400 miles south of Buenos Aires, and Escobar on the Parana River.

The country, which has seen its energy bills spike in recent years due to surging demand and stagnant domestic production, spooked investors after nationalising YPF in 2012 in a bid to reassert control over energy production. (Additional reporting by Karina Grazina in Buenos Aires; editing by James Jukwey)