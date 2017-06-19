June 19 Argentina dollar bond prices fell sharply on Monday after the country said it was selling 100-year bonds at a yield of 7.9 percent, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Argentina's 2038 dollar bond fell one cent to a two-week low while the 2046 issue fell more than 2 cents . The 2032 par bond was down by 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi in Buenos Aires and Sujata Rao in London; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)