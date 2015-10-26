Argentina sovereign debt jumps after surprise election result

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Argentina’s sovereign debt rose across the board with some issues hitting record highs on Monday after preliminary results in Sunday’s presidential elections.

Argentina’s defaulted 2033 U.S. dollar discount bonds traded 3.7 percent higher at 108.925 cents after hitting a high of 109.592 cents - its highest level since 2007.

The 2038 euro-denominated issue traded some 5 percent higher after hitting a record high of 56.167 cents.

Conservative opposition candidate and Buenos Aires mayor Mauricio Macri stunned Argentina’s ruling party with an unexpectedly strong showing in the presidential election on Sunday, forcing a run-off with Daniel Scioli on Nov 22. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing Marc Jones)