FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina's Galicia bank group ADR jumps 6.28 pct on opposition win
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 23, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

Argentina's Galicia bank group ADR jumps 6.28 pct on opposition win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Frankfurt-listed American Depository Receipt of Argentina’s Grupo Financiero Galicia jumped 6.28 percent on Monday after conservative opposition challenger Mauricio Macri won the presidential poll.

The ADR of the leading Argentine banking conglomerate

hit a record high of 26.93 euros.

With counting nearly completed, Macri won 51.5 percent of the vote, kicking the ruling Peronist movement out of power with a promise to liberalize the economy. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Jamie McGeever)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.