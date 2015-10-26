FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berlin Argentina equity ETF hits 2-mth high on surprise poll result
October 26, 2015 / 8:12 AM / 2 years ago

Berlin Argentina equity ETF hits 2-mth high on surprise poll result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - An Argentinian equity exchange traded fund (ETF) listed in Berlin rose 0.9 percent to the highest in more than two months on Monday after preliminary results in Sunday’s presidential elections.

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF rose to 15.080 euro - its highest level since August 19.

Conservative opposition candidate and pro-business mayor of Buenos Aires, Mauricio Macri, stunned Argentina’s ruling party with a strong showing, closing in on Daniel Scioli, backed by outgoing leftist President Cristina Fernandez.

With returns in from 96 percent of polling stations, Scioli had 36.7 percent support while Macri had 34.5 percent, forcing a run-off. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Jamie McGeever)

