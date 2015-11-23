FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina sovereign debt jumps after opposition win
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 23, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

Argentina sovereign debt jumps after opposition win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Argentina’s sovereign debt rose across the board on Monday after conservative opposition challenger Mauricio Macri won the presidential election.

Argentina’s defaulted 2033 dollar discount bonds traded 1.44 percent up at 114.303 cents after hitting a high of 114.368 cents, its highest level since April 2007.

The 2038 euro-denominated issue traded almost 3 percent higher at 57.887 cents, reaping its biggest daily gains since February.

With counting nearly completed, Macri won 51.5 percent of the vote, kicking the ruling Peronist movement out of power with a promise to liberalise the economy. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.