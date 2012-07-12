UPDATE 1-Argentina's biggest labor group splits

* Truck driver shuns government with disputed re-election

* President Fernandez ostracizes former ally Moyano

* Split in CGT federation may increase labor conflicts (Adds labor analyst’s quote)

By Helen Popper

BUENOS AIRES, July 12 (Reuters) - Argentina’s biggest labor federation split in two on Thursday, as allies of Secretary-General Hugo Moyano re-elected him in a vote rejected by rival union bosses and President Cristina Fernandez.

The splintering of the CGT federation over political differences might allow Fernandez to sideline the gruff trucker, who has gone from being a close ally of the center-left leader to one of her most dangerous foes in less than two years.

But the fracture in the umbrella group, which reflects broader power struggles within the dominant Peronist party, risks deepening labor unrest in Latin America’s third-biggest economy as double-digit inflation stokes pay claims.

Moyano’s election was boycotted by dissident union leaders aligned with Fernandez, who say they plan to hold their own balloting in October. The former truck driver went ahead with the vote even though the government said it would be invalid.

“This issue of inflation is getting unsustainable,” Moyano told supporters gathered in a Buenos Aires stadium after his unanimous election, demanding the government hike the minimum threshold for income tax as wages rise. “The workers can’t support this unjust tax any longer.”

“Let’s start thinking in political terms ... we can’t vote for someone who looks down on the workers,” he said in reference to next year’s mid-term legislative election.

Ties between the combative Fernandez and Moyano turned sour following the death of Fernandez’s husband and predecessor as president, Nestor Kirchner, in late 2010.

Fernandez rejected Moyano’s demands for a union figure to join the upper echelons of her administration and she has accused him of making unreasonable demands that risk jeopardizing the economy since her re-election in October.

Moyano controls the truckers union that groups 200,000 workers and has the power to gridlock everything from garbage collection to grains transport. He also has the backing of numerous unions linked to sensitive economic sectors such as shipping, air travel and the oil industry.

He flexed his muscles last month with a two-day fuel truckers strike that caused shortages at service stations and drew a furious response from the government.

A week later, thousands of truckers held a rally in front of the presidential palace. Moyano called Fernandez arrogant and demanded tax cuts in the biggest protests against her rule since a 2008 uprising by farmers.

Moyano’s trade union rivals will hold their own election in October and are set to elect metal workers’ union boss Antonio Calo, who is aligned with Fernandez.

Calo criticized Moyano for seeking a third four-year term at the helm of the federation after the Labor Ministry declared the election process invalid.

“The division of the labor movement, of the CGT, isn’t good for the workers,” he told local radio.

OPPOSITION FIGURE

By ostracizing Moyano and installing pro-government figures, Fernandez may reassert control over the unions. But her strategy could backfire if an emboldened Moyano ratchets up the pressure.

“Moyano’s going to try to position himself as an opposition figure. His firepower is extensive but it’s limited to the truckers. The rest of the unions are very small,” said trade union analyst Alejandro di Biasi.

He said Calo’s CGT would have more unions and more members than Moyano, uniting groups representing taxi drivers, construction workers, bank clerks and electricians.

Moyano - sometimes compared to the U.S. union leader Jimmy Hoffa - is unpopular with middle-class Argentines, though recent opinion polls show his image has improved as his conflict with Fernandez has intensified.

“Even weakened, as leader of the truckers, Moyano will remain powerful,” Argentine political and economic analyst Federico Thomsen wrote in a report this week.

“The worsening economy may play in his favor, by allowing him to channel people’s discontent, but it is unlikely he will ever have much voter support.” (Additional reporting by Guido Nejamkis; Editing by David Brunnstrom)