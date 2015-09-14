UPDATE 1-Argentina's Neuquen province eyes bond sale

(Adds details)

By Davide Scigliuzzo

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (IFR) - Argentina’s gas-rich province of Neuquen has hired Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan to arrange meetings with fixed-income investors ahead of a potential US dollar bond sale, according to one of the lead managers.

The meetings from September 16-21 will take place in London, Boston, New York and a fourth location still to be determined.

The potential notes, which will be sold to international investors in 144A/Reg S format, would be secured by gas royalties.

Omar Gutierrez, Neuquen’s elected governor, and Marcos Koopmann, the president of Banco Provincia del Neuquen, will attend the meetings. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Marc Carnegie)