Nomura CFO says doesn't see any Argentina default leading to crisis
#Credit Markets
July 29, 2014 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

Nomura CFO says doesn't see any Argentina default leading to crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - The CFO of Nomura Holdings said he did not see a possible default by Argentina leading to another glboal financial crisis.

“Even if there were a default, I do not see it directly leading to a global crisis,” Shigesuke Kashiwagi told reporters on Tuesday, adding that the outstanding volume of Argentine bonds did not appear to be very high.

Argentina is set to meet a U.S. mediator on Tuesday in a last-minute attempt to avert a second default this century, but hopes for a deal are fading fast. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

