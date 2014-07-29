Nomura CFO says doesn't see any Argentina default leading to crisis

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - The CFO of Nomura Holdings said he did not see a possible default by Argentina leading to another glboal financial crisis.

“Even if there were a default, I do not see it directly leading to a global crisis,” Shigesuke Kashiwagi told reporters on Tuesday, adding that the outstanding volume of Argentine bonds did not appear to be very high.

Argentina is set to meet a U.S. mediator on Tuesday in a last-minute attempt to avert a second default this century, but hopes for a deal are fading fast. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher)