BUENOS AIRES, July 3 Argentina's government has
banned Brazilian builder Odebrecht SA from bidding on public
works projects for 12 months, a spokesman for the interior
ministry said on Monday.
The company, which admitted in a settlement with U.S. and
Brazilian prosecutors to paying bribes in 12 countries including
Argentina, can continue to operate current projects, the
ministry spokesman said in a telephone interview.
An Odebrecht spokesman said the company had not formally
been notified of the suspension and was preparing a press
statement.
