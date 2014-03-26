FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentine opposition labor unions to hold 24-hour strike in April
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 26, 2014 / 7:01 PM / 3 years ago

Argentine opposition labor unions to hold 24-hour strike in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 26 (Reuters) - Opposition labor unions said on Wednesday they will hold a 24-hour strike on April 10 to press for wage increases in line with Argentina’s inflation rate, estimated by private economists at more than 30 percent per year.

The strike will include public transportation workers, government employees and truck drivers belonging to groups critical of the economic stewardship of Cristina Fernandez, who is set to end her second term as president late next year.

Any prolonged truckers’ strike next month or in May could interfere with transportation of what is expected to be a record soy harvest of more than 54 million tonnes. Argentina is the world’s No. 1 exporter of soyoil and soymeal, as well as its third biggest supplier of raw soybeans.

After a decade of strong economic growth, Argentine business confidence is being damaged by galloping consumer prices, plummeting central bank reserves and heavy-handed currency controls that have reduced access to U.S. dollars.

Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Stephen Powell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.