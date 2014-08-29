FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentine industrial output fell 0.7 pct in July y/y
August 29, 2014

Argentine industrial output fell 0.7 pct in July y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Argentina’s industrial production shrank 0.7 percent in July on the year in seasonally adjusted terms, the government said on Friday, marking the 12th consecutive monthly decline due largely to weakness in the automobile sector.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast a 2.9 percent drop during the month, according to the median forecast.

Industrial output fell 0.1 percent in July from the previous month in non-seasonally adjusted terms, the government added. (Reporting By Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by Diane Craft)

