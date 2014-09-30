FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentine industrial output falls 2.9 pct in August y/y
September 30, 2014 / 7:11 PM / 3 years ago

Argentine industrial output falls 2.9 pct in August y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Argentina’s industrial output shrank 2.9 percent in August on the year in seasonally adjusted terms, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday, marking the 13th consecutive monthly decline due largely to weakness in the automobile sector.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 1.5 percent drop.

Industrial output fell 1.3 percent in August from the previous month in non-seasonally adjusted terms, the ministry said. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard Lough and Meredith Mazzilli)

