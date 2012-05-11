Argentine peso slides as savers skirt controls

* Gap between official peso and black-market rates widens

* Currency traders say stricter controls dampen formal trade

* Central bank buys $390 mln this week to replenish reserves

By Jorge Otaola

BUENOS AIRES, May 11 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso quickened its slide in the informal market on Friday as savers and investors try to dodge increasingly stringent government controls aimed at stemming capital flight, traders said.

President Cristina Fernandez imposed restrictions on dollar purchases late last year after surging demand for greenbacks forced the central bank to spend several billion dollars in foreign reserves to prop up the peso.

Under the measures, the AFIP tax agency gives prior approval for all foreign currency purchases in the formal market , either granting or refusing requests on the basis of income or any tax irregularities.

Traders say even tougher limits on purchases this week have smothered trade in the formal market, driving jittery savers to pay a much higher price for safe-haven dollars in the black market - dominated by off-the-books deals by foreign exchange houses and measured by Reuters.

“The demand for dollars is growing on a daily basis, but the controls are getting tougher every day and it’s getting harder and harder to get a hold of them (through official channels). That means the spread between the two markets is widening,” said one currency trader, asking not to be identified for fear of government reprisals.

In informal trade, the peso closed down 1.5 percent at 5.16/5.18 per dollar. In the formal interbank sector, the currency ended stable at 4.4375/4.44 per dollar.

The gap between the peso’s value in the two markets has widened to 17 percent from about 10 percent as recently as late March, demonstrating increasing demand for dollars.

Economic analysts say a disappointing grains harvest and weaker export sales - a major source of foreign currency in Argentina - has convinced government officials of the need to go further in their drive to stem foreign currency buying.

“The inflow of dollars hasn’t been as big as the government expected,” said Fausto Spotorno, an economist at the Buenos Aires-based Orlando Ferreres & Associates consulting firm.

“With a pretty small harvest, fewer dollars are coming in... We can see the effect through the growing spread (between the formal and informal peso) and the fact that the peso is weakening,” he told local television.

Despite the reduced dollar sales by grains exporters, the central bank has been working to replenish its reserves, buying roughly $390 million this week, traders say.

The local currency’s slide has been even sharper in the so-called blue-chip swap market, which reflects the implied exchange rate used to buy Argentine shares or bonds that can be sold for dollars overseas.

In that market, the peso ended at a record low of 5.70 per dollar on Friday, values that are weighing on the price of Argentine dollar-denominated bonds, analysts say.

“With a spread of 27 percent between the blue-chip swap and the official rate ... and average yields in the middle of the curve running at 11.5 percent, they are once again losing their appeal,” Delphos Investment said.

Crisis-weary Argentines tend to step up dollar buying at times of heightened political uncertainty and the recent nationalization of top energy company YPF stoked demand for the U.S. currency.

Capital flight surged last year to $21.5 billion, nearly doubling from a year before as Argentines dumped their pesos because they expected the government to allow a sharp depreciation in the formal market, which never materialized.