FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina's black-market peso falls to 5-1/2 month low of 10 per dollar
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2013 / 4:49 PM / 4 years ago

Argentina's black-market peso falls to 5-1/2 month low of 10 per dollar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Argentina’s black-market peso tumbled to a nearly 5-1/2 month low on Tuesday in thin trade, breaching the key psychological barrier of 10 per U.S. dollar, as investors sought a safe-haven only days prior to mid-term elections in the South American nation.

The peso fell 1.59 percent to a bid price of 10.00 per dollar on the black market, as measured by Reuters, posting a 71.4 percent spread over the official interbank peso, which was trading unchanged at a historic low of 5.86 per dollar .

Argentina’s center-left government virtually banned foreign currency purchases over a year ago to stem capital flight as well as safeguard dollars to pay for imports and repay debts.

Investors sought refuge in the black-market dollar as Argentineans geared up for a key mid-term election on Oct. 27 that will determine whether President Cristina Fernandez’s coalition keeps control of Congress during her final two years in power, according to traders.

Dollar demand has increased due to inflation estimated by private analysts at about 25 percent a year and mounting fears the peso could depreciate at a faster rate. The South American country has a long history of devaluations and economic crises.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.