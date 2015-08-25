UPDATE 1-Devaluation fears push Argentine peso to record low on black market

(Recasts with devaluation expectations, adds comments from market trader, economist)

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso currency weakened to a record low of 16.0 per U.S. dollar on the black market on Tuesday, currency traders said, as investors and savers bet on a devaluation of the country’s official rate after a new government takes office in December.

The peso has tumbled more than 21 percent on the black market since early June, weighed by policy uncertainty ahead of Oct. 25 general elections.

Also feeding the fall is a sharp decline in dollar inflows from the agricultural sector in the post-harvest season. Argentina is the world’s top supplier of soymeal and soyoil, and soy revenues are a key source of hard currency.

The peso traded officially at 9.2700 on Tuesday, leaving a 73 percent margin between the official rate and the black market.

The official rate is tightly controlled by the central bank and the wide margin suggests the official rate is over-valued.

“A devaluation is inevitable. So everyone is buying dollars,” said Fausto Spotorno, chief economist at Orlando Ferreres & Asociados.

The last devaluation of the peso’s official rate was in January 2014, when the government implemented a shock 20 percent weakening.

Argentina has lurched from one economic crisis to another in past decades and the hyperinflation of 1980s and a brutal devaluation that followed its record debt default in 2002 are etched into voters memories.

”There is no demand for pesos,“ said one currency trader who is not authorized to talk publicly about trading on the black market.”

“Argentines have a good memory and know that whatever promises governments make, the dollar offers the best protection to their savings,” the trader said. “Elections are coming and everyone is betting that whoever wins will have to address the exchange rate.” (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Richard Lough; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and W Simon)