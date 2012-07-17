Argentina's peso sinks in jittery black market trade

* Provincial tensions, holiday season stoke dollar demand

* Spread between formal, informal pesos rises to 45 percent

* Demand for U.S. currency assets lifts dollar bonds

BUENOS AIRES, July 17 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso sank in informal trade on Tuesday due to intense demand for U.S. dollars from anxious savers and holidaymakers dodging government curbs on international currency purchases, foreign exchange traders said.

The so-called blue, or informal market, as measured by Reuters, has become the only option for most Argentines who want to buy dollars since the government effectively banned purchases at the official rate.

Argentine President Cristina Fernandez, battling capital flight and trying to keep dollars in the country to use for government debt payments, imposed controls on foreign currency purchases late last year which have since been tightened considerably.

“The market’s like a runaway train because of the (local) political and economic doubts, especially at a time when people are going on holiday,” one local trader said on condition of anonymity.

Business groups have long objected to Fernandez’s state-centric policies. Local investors are also watching the financial difficulties in Buenos Aires province, the country’s largest and an engine of the national economy.

Gov. Daniel Scioli, seen as potential market-friendly successor to the president, is under intense pressure from trade unions and from Fernandez’s center-left administration.

The increasingly tight controls on buying dollars are also forcing holidaymakers to pay a premium in the black market as the AFIP tax agency as demand far exceeds the amount allowed to be bought at the official rate.

“The $100 dollars (per day) that the government lets you buy for holidays isn’t enough to go abroad with a family,” another currency trader said.

Persistent demand for dollars, coupled with the stricter controls, is causing a widening of the spread between the formal and informal markets.

The spread gaped to 45 percent on Tuesday as the informal peso closed down 4.39 percent at 6.60 pesos per dollar, according to the ask price. In regulated interbank trade, the currency slipped 0.11 percent to end at 4.5525 pesos per dollar.

In the blue-chip swap market, which sets the implied exchange rate used to buy Argentine assets traded abroad, the peso traded at 6.78 per dollar, traders said. That marks a 49 percent spread above the formal price.

The currency controls are fanning a rally by dollar-denominated Argentine bonds as Argentines rush to dollarize their portfolios, Credit Suisse said in a research note.

“We expect the ongoing dollarization of portfolios by local investors to continue as restrictions on access to foreign exchange seem likely to be permanent rather than temporary,” it said.

In over-the-counter trade, locally traded sovereign bonds closed with an average gain of 0.3 percent, led by dollar-denominated issues including the Disc bond , which rose 1.3 percent, according to the ask price.