Argentina rules out devaluation after black market rate fall

BUENOS AIRES, July 23 (Reuters) - Argentina on Thursday ruled out a sharp devaluation of the peso after a hefty fall in the black market rate in the past month on fears October’s presidential vote will not herald more business-friendly policies.

The peso tumbled more than 16 percent on the informal market to a nearly 10-month low of 15.12 per dollar on Tuesday from 12.63 on June 15. It has generally traded in a range of 12.5-12.7 during the previous two months, brokers said.

“Do not expect a devaluation,” Cabinet Chief Anibal Fernandez told reporters on Thursday, dispelling expectations of a change in the official rate and blaming the pressure on the peso on “a band of speculators.”

A wide margin between the parallel and official rate raises fears among Argentines of a devaluation. This gap has widened to 64 percent from around 40 percent at the start of June.

The fall was precipitated in mid-June by the decision of the ruling party’s candidate, Daniel Scioli, who had been seen to favor a more pro-market approach than outgoing President Cristina Fernandez, to name one of her top advisers as his running mate.

That fall was exacerbated this week after the party of leading opposition candidate Mauricio Macri won a local election in Buenos Aires, traditionally a Macri stronghold, by only a slim margin.

The black market has flourished since Fernandez introduced capital controls in 2011 to fend off capital flight. The central bank, whose independence has diminished under Fernandez, controls the official rate, which is 9.16 pesos per dollar, compared with 14.7 on the street on Thursday.

The peso has weakened 0.8 percent so far in July against the dollar.

While neighboring Brazil and Chile have let their currencies devalue to remain competitive, Argentina has allowed only a slow fall in the official peso rate.

Fernandez is constitutionally barred from a consecutive third term. But her influence may remain strong if Scioli, who is ahead in the polls, wins. There are also questions over how quickly market-friendly Macri would be able to usher in reforms.

“Given it seems like nothing will change, people are finding refuge in the dollar,” said one currency broker, who requested anonymity.

The government has a toolbox of unorthodox policies to prop up the peso, such as raiding the “caves” where it is traded informally and making more dollars available to importers and savers. (Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard Lough and Dan Grebler)