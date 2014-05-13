FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentine official peso weakens for first time since devaluation
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2014 / 9:17 PM / 3 years ago

Argentine official peso weakens for first time since devaluation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, May 13 (Reuters) - The official exchange rate of Argentina’s peso against the U.S. dollar weakened slightly over the past two days after holding steady since January’s sharp devaluation, in a sign the central bank is allowing the peso to inch downward.

The official peso closed on Tuesday at 8.0225 to the U.S. dollar in the local interbank market, after trading at around 8.0 since the roughly 20 percent devaluation in January.

Argentina’s central bank controls the official rate, dipping into dwindling reserves to keep the peso steady and to avoid fueling one of the world’s highest inflation rates. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.