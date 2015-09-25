FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2015 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

Argentine unofficial peso at all-time low on policy uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Argentina’s unofficial peso currency rate hit an all-time low of 16.08 per U.S. dollar on Friday, due in part to policy uncertainty ahead of the Oct. 25 presidential election, local market sources said.

Polls show Buenos Aires Governor Daniel Scioli ahead of his top rival, Buenos Aires Mayor Mauricio Macri. Scioli does not have enough support to ensure he will win the election by a strong enough margin to avoid a second round of voting in November.

Argentina’s official peso rate, which is controlled by the central bank, was at 9.405 per dollar on Friday.

Scioli is from the Front for Victory party of outgoing President Cristina Fernandez. He says favors gradual change away from trade and currency controls that have weighed on the economy under Fernandez.

Macri says a quicker transition toward open markets is needed to increase investment in Latin America’s third-biggest economy.

Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Alan Crosby

