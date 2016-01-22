Argentina President Macri seeks 'pragmatic' relationship with U.S.

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 22 (Reuters) - President Mauricio Macri said on Friday he had told U.S. Vice President Joe Biden that Argentina was ready to build a “pragmatic, intelligent” relationship with Washington.

Relations between Argentina and the United States soured under the South American country’s former leader, Cristina Fernandez, who was a prominent member of the continent’s leftist bloc.

Sat alongside Macri at a news conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said the Argentine government wanted to engage U.S. creditors in debt negotiations and expected the hedge funds to do the same. (Reporting by Richard Lough in Buenos Aires and Sujata Rao in Davos Editing by W Simon)