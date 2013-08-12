Argentine opposition leader Massa leading in Buenos Aires primary

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Argentine opposition leader Sergio Massa was leading in the midterm primary Congressional election in the must-win province of Buenos Aires, the government said on Sunday, with 2 percent of the vote counted.

In the open nationwide primary, opposition parties are running against President Cristina Fernandez’s FPV coalition.

Massa, the mayor of the affluent Buenos Aires town of Tigre, is heading his own list of candidates for Congress and is seen as a possible, business-friendly presidential contender in 2015.