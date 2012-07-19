Argentina gives more aid to Buenos Aires province

* Federal government grants another 600 mln pesos in aid

* Approves issue of 900 mln peso bond to pay providers

* Provincial financing crunch exacerbated by politics

BUENOS AIRES, July 19 (Reuters) - Argentina’s government said on Thursday it will send more financial aid to Buenos Aires province, allowing the country’s biggest district to pay back wages as striking state employees have demanded.

The cash-strapped province was unable to pay a routine salary bonus to public servants in early July and offered instead to pay it in two installments through Aug. 15. State office workers, hospital employees and teachers rejected the offer.

Provincial finances are suffering due to slowing tax revenue growth as the Argentine economy cools and high spending linked to double-digit inflation. Buenos Aires represents nearly 40 percent of Argentina’s gross domestic product.

On Thursday, Economy Minister Hernan Lorenzino said the federal government would send another 600 million pesos ($132 million) in financial aid to Buenos Aires province and allow the province to issue a 900 million peso bond, backed by revenue from a national tax-sharing scheme, to pay debts to providers.

This comes on top of the 1 billion pesos transferred to the province earlier this month.

Governor Daniel Scioli initially asked the federal government for 2.8 billion pesos in aid to cover the salary bonus. But the request got mired in politics after Scioli ran afoul of center-left President Cristina Fernandez when he confirmed he hopes to run for president in 2015, once her second term is up.

A fellow Peronist, Scioli served as vice president under Fernandez’s late husband and predecessor, Nestor Kirchner. But he is seen as more center-right, and both Fernandez and Kirchner have balked when he showed signs of acting autonomously.

“The president has resolved ... to tend to the situation of state workers in the province and the provision of essential services on the part of the provincial government,” Lorenzino said.

Scioli initially proposed to pay the salary bonus in four installments, but last week his government made the first payment and vowed to complete the bonus on Aug. 15. It was not immediately clear if the payment would be made earlier than that thanks to the influx of additional government aid.

To get his hands on the needed cash, Scioli ordered spending cuts and struck a deal with casino operators, who will make an extraordinary payment to state coffers in exchange for a renewal of their licenses ahead of time.

The provincial economy minister, Silvina Batakis, told Reuters last week that Buenos Aires will pay its debts as usual this year despite a finance crunch that has pushed up provincial bond yields to near-record levels.

The province faces debt obligations of about $395 million on dollar- and euro-denominated bonds during the rest of the year, according to data released in December.

Fernandez has suggested the shortfall in Buenos Aires was due to Scioli’s “mismanagement,” although many other provinces are also facing spiraling deficits.