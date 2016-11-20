Magnitude 6.4 quake hits western Argentina, close to Chile -USGS

WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.4 quake on Sunday hit western Argentina, northeast of Santiago, the capital of neighboring Chile, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake's epicenter was 16 miles (25.75 km) southwest of the Argentine town of San Juan, and about 180 miles (290 km) northeast of Santiago in Chile. The tremor was initially reported as a magnitude 6.7 but was later downgraded.

Although a magnitude 6.4 is considered a strong earthquake capable of causing severe damage, it was fairly deep - 71.9 miles (115.71 km) below the Earth's surface, which would have lessened its effects. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)