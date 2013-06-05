Argentina rescinds train concessions run by Brazil's ALL

BUENOS AIRES, June 5 (Reuters) - Argentina’s center-left government will rescind two freight train concessions awarded to Brazilian rail operator America Latina Logistica on the grounds the company did not carry out promised investments.

The country’s interior and transportation minister made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the Argentine state will take over operation of the freight lines, but ALL said on Wednesday it still had not been formally notified.

Last month, Argentina’s government took control of the Belgrano Cargas freight line. That railway is particularly important for hauling grains, although most of Argentina’s soybeans, corn and wheat are transported by truck.

ALL runs a rail line that connects Buenos Aires with the western province of Mendoza and another that reaches up to the border with Brazil and Paraguay. The concessions were first awarded in 1999.

“They didn’t comply with the proposed objectives ... and those who don’t comply have to go,” Minister Florencio Randazzo told a news conference, adding the company should go to court if it is unhappy with the lack of compensation.

ALL said in a statement it had already been looking for potential investors to buy a stake in ALL Argentina’s concessions due to the “current political and economic scenario in Argentina.”

It added that the concessions only accounted for 6.5 percent of its net revenue in 2012 but required a “disproportionate” amount of administration.

Argentina’s economic growth has slowed sharply and businesses are being pinched by an increasingly overvalued official currency and inflation of between 20 percent and 25 percent a year, according to private estimates.

This helped scare away Brazilian mining giant Vale SA , which signed an agreement in April to exit its roughly $6 billion Rio Colorado potash project in Argentina. (Reporting by Guido Nejamkis and Juliana Castilla; Additional reporting by Caroline Stauffer in Sao Paulo; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)