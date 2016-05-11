Fitch upgrades Argentina to stable

May 11 (Reuters) - Argentina’s credit rating has been upgraded to a ‘B’ or stable, Fitch announced on Wednesday, due in part to the country’s resumption of debt payments to restructured bondholders.

Fitch upgraded the country’s long-term and short-term foreign currency issuer default rating to ‘B’/stable from ‘restricted default’ or ‘RD.’

The country last month held a $16.5 billion bond auction, the largest emerging markets bond deal ever, to end its long-running legal battle with creditors.

With its first bond deal in 15 years, Argentina raised enough to pay the $9.3 billion owed to holdout investors with additional funds left over.

“In addition, Argentina’s ratings reflect the improved consistency and sustainability of Argentina’s policy framework, reduced external vulnerability, and the easing of external and fiscal financing constraints,” Fitch said in a statement.

“The Stable Outlook balances these improvements against risks related to relatively weak external liquidity, continued macroeconomic underperformance compared with peers, and deterioration of public finances in recent years.”

Argentine officials have said the country will stay out of the international markets for the rest of this year and fully fund the targeted 2016 deficit of 4.8 percent of gross domestic product. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chris Reese)