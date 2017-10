NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s revised its outlook on Argentina’s sovereign rating to negative from stable on Monday, citing, among other moves, the country’s recent plans to nationalize Spanish-owned energy company YPF.

The credit rating agency reaffirmed Argentina’s highly speculative B rating.

The negative outlook indicates at least a one-in-three chance of a downgrade this year or next, Standard & Poor’s said in a statement.