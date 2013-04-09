Damaged Argentine refinery unit to restart in 30-45 days-YPF

BUENOS AIRES, April 9 (Reuters) - Suspended production at a topping unit inside Argentina’s largest refinery complex will take 30 to 45 days to resume after a fire damaged this facility and a coke oven a week ago, YPF Chief Executive Miguel Galuccio told reporters on Tuesday.

Galuccio said the state-controlled company plans to speed up construction of a new, $800 million coke oven. He also said this year YPF will have to import fuel representing 15 or 16 percent of what the company produces itself, compared with 10 percent previously.