FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina set to offer Repsol $1.5 bln for YPF -report
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2013 / 2:17 PM / 4 years ago

Argentina set to offer Repsol $1.5 bln for YPF -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Argentine government is preparing to offer $1.5 billion in cash to Spanish oil company Repsol in compensation for the 2012 nationalization of Argentina’s main energy company, YPF , the newspaper La Nacion reported on Wednesday.

Considering the payment would be only a fraction of the $10.5 billion that Repsol is seeking, La Nacion said the offer is likely to be rejected and could raise tensions between the two countries.

YPF declined to comment on the La Nacion report.

Argentine President Cristina Fernandez seized Repsol’s majority stake in YPF in May 2012, accusing the Spanish group of insufficient investment in the unit.

Repsol denied the accusation and filed lawsuits against Argentina for a loss of $10.5 billion.

Repsol says Argentina seized YPF to control the Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas formation in Patagonia, considered one of the largest in the Western Hemisphere.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.