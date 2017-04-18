FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
UPDATE 1-Argentine central bank says aims to bring reserves to 15 pct of GDP
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2017 / 8:41 PM / 4 months ago

UPDATE 1-Argentine central bank says aims to bring reserves to 15 pct of GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Sturzenegger quote, ratings context)

BUENOS AIRES, April 18 (Reuters) - Argentina aims to bring its international reserves to 15 percent of gross domestic product as it seeks to improve its credit rating, central bank chief Federico Sturzenegger said in a presentation on Tuesday.

Reserves are currently at about $50 billion, or 10 percent of gross domestic product.

"We have set an ambitious goal of having a level of reserves in line with those of investment grade countries," Sturzenegger said.

Last month Moody's changed the outlook on the government of Argentina's B3 rating to positive from stable. The rating is six levels beneath investment grade.

In changing the outlook, the ratings agency cited expectations that the government might begin reducing its high fiscal deficit in 2018, thanks to a forecasted improvement in economic growth.

Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Editing by Chris Reese and Andrew Hay

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.