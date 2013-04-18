FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentine central bank reserves slip to six-year low
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2013 / 12:36 PM / 4 years ago

Argentine central bank reserves slip to six-year low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, April 18 (Reuters) - Argentine central bank reserves have fallen beneath $40 billion for the first time since May 2007 after recently paying various debt obligations, the bank said late on Wednesday.

The banks international reserves stood at $39.81 billion as of Wednesday, the bank said in a statement.

Argentina staged the world’s biggest sovereign default during a 2001-02 economic crisis and it has not returned to global credit markets since, largely because of lawsuits abroad.

Starting in 2010, the government began using central bank foreign reserves to repay multilateral lenders and private creditors.

Private economists say capital flight is also playing a role in the reduction of central bank reserves. The government has taken steps to keep dollars in the South American country as savers get nervous about the depreciating local peso.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.