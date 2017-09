BUENOS AIRES, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Argentina’s new Economy Minister Axel Kicillof said on Thursday the country’s foreign currency reserves are at “consistent levels,” damping expectations of drastic measures to stop their decline.

In his first press conference as minister, Kicillof said President Cristina Fernandez’s government would continue to encourage domestic industrial production and a more equal distribution of wealth in Latin America’s third-largest economy.