10 months ago
Argentina's Santa Fe to meet investors ahead of bond sale
#Market News
October 17, 2016 / 1:26 PM / 10 months ago

Argentina's Santa Fe to meet investors ahead of bond sale

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (IFR) - The Argentine Province of Santa Fe has hired banks to arrange investor meetings in the US and Europe ahead of a potential US$250m bond sale, according to market sources.

The meetings will take place in London on Wednesday, New York on Thursday and Friday, and wrap up in Boston on October 24.

A 144A/Reg S issue is expected to follow, subject to market conditions.

JP Morgan is the global coordinator on the potential sale, joined by Citigroup and HSBC as bookrunners. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
