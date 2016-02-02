REFILE-BRIEF-Special master in Argentina debt litigation, Pollack, says no agreement has been reached yet

(Corrects to add dropped word ‘reached’ in headline)

Feb 1 (Reuters) - * Statement of Daniel A. Pollack, special master in Argentina debt litigation, Feb. 1, 2016: * Daniel Pollack on negotiations- “negotiations between the republic of Argentina and its major ‘holdout’ bondholders were held in my offices today” * Daniel Pollack on settlement negotiations- “ideas were discussed, informally, for the resolution of the claims, which now total approximately $9 billion” * Daniel Pollack on Argentina settlement negotiations- “no agreement has been reached as yet” * Source text for Eikon (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 2238780)