FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-BRIEF-Special master in Argentina debt litigation, Pollack, says no agreement has been reached yet
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 2, 2016 / 2:48 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Special master in Argentina debt litigation, Pollack, says no agreement has been reached yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add dropped word ‘reached’ in headline)

Feb 1 (Reuters) - * Statement of Daniel A. Pollack, special master in Argentina debt litigation, Feb. 1, 2016: * Daniel Pollack on negotiations- “negotiations between the republic of Argentina and its major ‘holdout’ bondholders were held in my offices today” * Daniel Pollack on settlement negotiations- “ideas were discussed, informally, for the resolution of the claims, which now total approximately $9 billion” * Daniel Pollack on Argentina settlement negotiations- “no agreement has been reached as yet” * Source text for Eikon (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 2238780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.