Activists call for impeachment of Argentine judges over paedophile case

BOGOTA, May 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Activists in Argentina say they will file a complaint to get two judges removed from the bench for reducing the sentence of a convicted paedophile because his 6-year-old male victim showed signs of “transvestite conduct” and had been abused before.

Mario Tolosa, a former vice president of a neighbourhood football club in Buenos Aires, was convicted of sexually abusing the boy in 2011, and originally sentenced to six years in prison.

But after an appeal, two judges last year cut Tolosa’s sentence to 38 months, saying the boy’s “transvestite conduct” and previous experience of sexual abuse at the hands of his father had to be taken into account during their decision.

The Argentine Federation of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals and Transgender (FALGBT) said it will file a complaint against the two judges “within days” to start impeachment proceedings and get them removed from the bench, a move backed by some lawmakers and other rights groups.

“The ruling is incomprehensible,” Esteban Paulon, head of FALGBT, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by telephone.

”The judges didn’t deny the young boy had been abused. But they decided that the boy suffered less because... his sexuality was already defined and... he was used to homosexuality and therefore did not suffer aggravated sexual abuse which carries a longer prison sentence.

“The discrimination against the abused boy based on his presumed sexual orientation is made explicit in the ruling.”

One of the two judges who handed down the ruling, Horacio Piombo, defended his decision.

“I‘m not going to resign because I carried out my duty ... The minor already showed signs of being a transvestite,” he told Argentina’s La Nacion newspaper in an interview on Wednesday.

The boy’s abuser has been released from jail and lives several blocks away from the home of the victim, Paulon said.

The case has sparked widespread outrage in the country, and several government officials have condemned the judges’ ruling.

Interior and Transport Minister Florencio Randazzo, who is running for president, tweeted that the ruling was “an embarrassment”, and showed a “judicial power that is bureaucratic, archaic, and without any common sense.”

Compared to its neighbours in Latin America, Argentina has been progressive on gay rights in recent years, becoming the first in Latin America to legalise gay marriage in 2010.

But the child abuse ruling has exposed homophobia, Paulon said.

“There are some sectors of society that still don’t understand the concept of equality for all,” he said.

Paulon said the Supreme Court is reviewing the boy’s case and “almost certain” to overturn the latest ruling and reinstate the original six-year prison sentence.

“The best-case scenario would be for the regional branch of the Supreme Court in Buenos Aires to impose the original sentence and for the two judges to be impeached,” he said.