5 months ago
Argentina's Tecpetrol to invest $2.3 bln in Vaca Muerta -union leader
March 23, 2017 / 8:30 PM / 5 months ago

Argentina's Tecpetrol to invest $2.3 bln in Vaca Muerta -union leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's Tecpetrol, part of the Techint Group, will invest $2.3 billion in the Vaca Muerta shale fields through 2019, Guillermo Pereyra, a union leader and senator, told Reuters on Thursday.

Tecpetrol will aim to produce 14 million cubic meters of shale gas by 2019 said Pereyra, who participated in a Thursday meeting with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri and executives who announced the investment plans.

Privately-held Techint and Tecpetrol said they would not comment until an official announcement was made. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Additional reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Andrew Hay)

