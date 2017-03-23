Argentina's Tecpetrol to invest $2.3 bln in Vaca Muerta -union leader

BUENOS AIRES, March 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's Tecpetrol, part of the Techint Group, will invest $2.3 billion in the Vaca Muerta shale fields through 2019, Guillermo Pereyra, a union leader and senator, told Reuters on Thursday.

Tecpetrol will aim to produce 14 million cubic meters of shale gas by 2019 said Pereyra, who participated in a Thursday meeting with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri and executives who announced the investment plans.

