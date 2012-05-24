UPDATE 2-Extreme weather hurt Argentine soy, corn crops-exchange

* Drought followed by flooding in some areas * Argentina a top provider of soyoil and soymeal * Second biggest corn exporter after U.S. (Adds context, data) BUENOS AIRES, May 24 (Reuters) - Citing drought and then flooding, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Thursday cut Argentina's 2011/12 soy crop estimate to 39.9 million tonnes from a previous estimate of 41 million tonnes, the exchange said in a statement. The country's 2011/12 corn crop estimate was cut to 19.3 million tonnes from a previous estimate of 19.8 million, according to the exchange. Argentina is the world's top provider of soybean oil and meal and the second-biggest corn exporter after the United States. Its Pampas farm belt was parched by drought at the height of the Southern Hemisphere summer in December and January. Yields then got further reduced by flooding in some areas of key grains province Buenos Aires. The government has projected Argentina's 2011/12 soy output would fall 15 percent to 42.9 million tonnes from last season's 48.9 million tonnes. For corn production, the government last week trimmed its 2011/12 outlook to 20.1 million tonnes from an earlier estimate of 20.3 million tonnes. This would represent a nearly 13 percent drop from the 2010/11 crop year. (Reporting By Maximiliano Rizzi and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by John Picinich)