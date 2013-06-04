UPDATE 1-Argentine soybeans losing protein, meal price may drop

* Exporters lower promised protein content in contracts

* Argentine growers focus on soy with high yields, lower protein

* Lower soy protein could make U.S. meal more competitive (Adds context comparing Argentine soy protein to that of Brazil, U.S.)

By Hugh Bronstein

BUENOS AIRES, June 4 (Reuters) - Soymeal animal feed from No. 1 world supplier Argentina could lose some of its edge to U.S. suppliers due to a fall in protein content of soybeans grown in the South American country, farmers and traders said on Tuesday.

Argentine exporters have revamped their contracts to reflect what they call an “irreversible” fall in the protein of soybeans grown in the country. Meal made from the beans is used to feed cattle throughout Europe and as far away as China, where a fast-growing middle class has discovered a taste for beef.

The trend is likely to put downward pressure on the price of Argentine meal and make U.S. meal more competitive, growers and traders said.

Argentine soy has long had lower protein compared with its top two competitors - the United States and Brazil. Lack of crop rotation in Argentina’s vast Pampas farm belt and a recent concentration of flood/drought years have contributed to this trend.

The lower protein content also comes from the emphasis that Argentine farmers have put on a single variety of soy that focuses on increasing yields at the expense of protein.

“During the last years we have seen a steady reduction of the protein content in Argentine Soybeans. At this stage we believe these changes have become irreversible,” said a statement issued by Argentina’s Ciara grains industry chamber.

“We have been facing restrictions as an industry on our capacity to deliver a steady 47 percent protein soybean meal as specified in the present standard contractual terms,” the chamber said.

To reflect actual protein content in Argentine “Hipro Soybean Meal,” CIARA associates agreed to lower the protein content terms of their standard contracts to 46.5 percent, the statement added.

Minimum protein content in the contracts was moved at the start of this month to 45.5 percent from 46 percent.

“The industry will probably try to put downward pressure on prices now that lower protein levels have been acknowledged,” said David Hughes, who manages thousands of hectares of land in Argentina’s main farm province of Buenos Aires.

To keep up with demand as world population reaches toward nine billion, the United Nations says global grains output must increase by 70 percent by 2050.

This has placed strong emphasis on increasing yields, but the nutritional value included in soymeal is important as well, as Asia’s demographic shift toward the middle class is stoking demand for steak, pork and poultry, requiring protein-rich livestock feeds.

YIELDS UP, PROTEIN DOWN

Argentina is the world’s top exporter of soyoil, used in the booming international biofuels sector, as well as the No. 3 supplier of soybeans.

The country has embraced genetically modified (GMO) plant technology as a way of increasing harvest size. Protein content of new varieties of beans has been a secondary concern even though this is an important factor when judging the quality of soymeal.

Buenos Aires farmer Hughes’ lack of crop rotation, as Argentine growers plant more soy instead of wheat and corn to avoid the export curbs the government places on those two crops, is another trend that goes against high soybean protein.

A source at a major trading company with operations in Argentina confirmed that the country is seeing a structural reduction of the protein content of soybeans.

“This points to lower prices going forward for Argentina soymeal,” said the source, who asked not to be named.

”One reason for the reduction in protein is the increase in extreme weather we’ve seen, going more frequently from floods to drought and back again,“ the source said. ”Another is the new genetically engineered yield-oriented soy varieties are lower on protein content, even though yields are higher.