EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 3-Argentina seen sending soy to China, not U.S.

(Adds market context, color)

By Hugh Bronstein

BUENOS AIRES, May 2 (Reuters) - Ships are lined up in Argentine ports to export 1.4 million tonnes of soybeans, mostly to China and none to the United States despite rumors of U.S.-bound shipments that have hurt benchmark Chicago prices, market sources told Reuters.

U.S. soybean futures tumbled on Wednesday on widespread talk South American soy may be imported into the United States, traditionally the world’s top producer, where supplies have thinned to the lowest in nine years.

Argentina is the world’s No. 3 soybean provider after Brazil and the United States.

“In April and early May there have been no vessels nominated to go from Argentina to the United States with soybeans. The rumor came from the fact that beans are cheap in South America and the very tight situation in the United States,” a Buenos Aires-based source at a major export company said on Thursday.

“The total nominated for export so far in May from Argentina is 1.4 million tonnes,” the source added.

To be nominated means an export deal has been booked, the ship has been named and it is waiting to receive its load.

“China accounts for 1 million tonnes of the total with the rest going to Italy, the Middle East and Southeast Asia,” said the source, who has direct knowledge of the situation but asked not to be named.

A source at a brokerage with operations in Argentina confirmed the information.

A record-large South American harvest has dragged down prices in Brazil and Argentina to levels that could trigger purchases by some U.S. importers. Chicago traders were skeptical but conceded that “anything is possible” given how tight U.S. soybean stocks are.

South American producers have taken a bigger share of the grains export market from the United States over recent years, a trend that deepened in 2012 when the worst U.S. drought in decades hit soybean and corn yields in the country’s farm belt.

The difference between cash soybean prices and futures prices has expanded to the highest ever Northern Hemisphere springtime levels across the United States as supplies of the crop harvested last autumn are seen dwindling to the lowest in nine-years by the end of the U.S. summer.

With the next U.S. harvest not expected to start for months, Argentine growers have already collected 66 percent of this year’s crop, which is expected by the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange to hit 48.5 million tonnes. The country’s government forecasts a soybean take of 51.3 million tonnes this season.

The fresh Argentine supply may keep rumors of U.S. bound soybean cargos alive in the grains markets in the weeks ahead.

Some veteran U.S. oilseeds analysts said it was more plausible that soymeal, rather than beans, would be imported. “I think soymeal is more likely. It could be brought into East Coast feeders,” a U.S.-based oilseeds source said.

Argentina is the world’s top supplier of soymeal animal feed and soyoil, used in the growing international biofuels sector. (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson and Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Andrew Hay)