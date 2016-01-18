FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina cuts soy import barriers to grow derivatives exports
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 18, 2016 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

Argentina cuts soy import barriers to grow derivatives exports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Argentina has lowered soybean import barriers, the government said on Monday, in a move aimed at increasing exports of soymeal livestock feed and soyoil at a time when processing plants in the country have an idle capacity of 30 percent.

The decision was the latest free-market reform brought by President Mauricio Macri, who was elected in November on promises of revitalizing the ailing economy.

The previous government had put up bureaucratic barriers to imports from neighboring soybean producing countries like Paraguay and Brazil. The policy affected global exporters like Bunge and Cargill, which operate in the region.

“When the result is exportable soyoil, soymeal or pellets (processed livestock feed), soybean imports will not have to be registered with the Register of authorized Soy Operators (ROSA),” said a resolution published by the government.

Argentina is the world’s top exporter of soyoil and soymeal, and its No. 3 supplier of soybeans. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.