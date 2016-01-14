Argentina says aims to resume GDP data publication in 1st half 2016

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Argentina aims to resume publishing economic growth data within the first six months of the year, after the new government of President Mauricio Macri declared a “statistics emergency”, the government statistics office said on Thursday.

Graciela Bevacqua, the Indec agency’s technical director, said trade balance data would be published from February. She gave no firm timeline for the release of inflation data.

Macri’s government says past governments under the leadership of former President Cristina Fernandez failed to publish credible data. (Reporting by Richard Lough and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)