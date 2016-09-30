FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina Merval stock index grows to 23 companies in fourth quarter
September 30, 2016 / 10:31 PM / a year ago

Argentina Merval stock index grows to 23 companies in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Argentina's leading Merval stock index will grow to include 23 companies in the fourth quarter of 2016, up from 15 currently, the stock exchange Mercado de Valores de Buenos Aires said on Friday.

The index's composition is updated every three months based on which companies were most liquid in the prior quarter. It will be the first time since the fourth quarter of 2008 that the index will have more than 20 companies, the exchange said. (Reporting by Jorge Otoala)

