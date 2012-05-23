FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Argentina's primary surplus shrinks in April
May 23, 2012 / 10:20 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Argentina's primary surplus shrinks in April

BUENOS AIRES, May 23 (Reuters) - Argentina’s April primary budget surplus was 1.06 billion pesos ($237 million), down 46 percent from the 1.97 billion peso surplus posted in the same month last year, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

Latin America’s No. 3 economy has boomed in the years since its massive 2001/02 sovereign debt default. But a slowdown has started to cool the rapid rise in tax revenue, which also cut into the fiscal surplus.

The government’s budget forecasts economic growth of 5.1 percent this year, down from 8.9 percent in 2011, as the country gets hit by fallout from Europe’s financial mess and slackening demand from No. 1 trade partner Brazil.

