UPDATE 1-Argentina says Jan primary surplus 799 mln pesos
March 5, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Argentina says Jan primary surplus 799 mln pesos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 5 (Reuters) - Argentina’s primary budget surplus was 799 million pesos ($99.6 million) in January, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

That compared to a surplus of 816 million pesos in the same month of 2013.

The result does not include debt payments.

The primary budget is closely followed by financial markets as it represents a country’s capability of honoring its financial commitments.

Argentina has been virtually shut out of global credit markets since a 2002 default.

In January, the fiscal deficit, which includes debt payments, grew to around three billion pesos.

