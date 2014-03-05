UPDATE 1-Argentina says Jan primary surplus 799 mln pesos

SANTIAGO, March 5 (Reuters) - Argentina’s primary budget surplus was 799 million pesos ($99.6 million) in January, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.
That compared to a surplus of 816 million pesos in the same month of 2013.
The result does not include debt payments.
The primary budget is closely followed by financial markets as it represents a country’s capability of honoring its financial commitments.
Argentina has been virtually shut out of global credit markets since a 2002 default.
In January, the fiscal deficit, which includes debt payments, grew to around three billion pesos.