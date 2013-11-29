FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 29, 2013 / 6:11 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Argentina says Sept primary surplus tightened to 412.5 mln pesos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Argentina’s primary budget surplus was 412.5 million pesos ($67.2 million) in September, the government said in a statement on Friday, down from 534.8 million pesos in the same month last year and 912.5 million pesos in August.

For the first nine months of the year, the surplus was $6.856 billion pesos.

The primary budget balance shows government finances before debts are paid. Argentina has been virtually shut out of global credit markets since a 2002 default, and it uses the central bank’s international reserves to repay private creditors.

