Argentina says March tax income jumps 31 pct year on year

BUENOS AIRES, April 1 (Reuters) - Argentina’s tax revenue jumped 30.6 percent in March from a year earlier to 78.71 billion pesos ($9.8 billion), the government said on Tuesday, below the median forecast of 81.2 billion pesos estimated in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Private economists have estimated Argentina’s inflation at between 25 and 30 percent a year, which would mean the increase in tax revenue is largely explainable by consumer price increases.