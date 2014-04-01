FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina says March tax income jumps 31 pct year on year
April 1, 2014 / 7:51 PM / 4 years ago

Argentina says March tax income jumps 31 pct year on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, April 1 (Reuters) - Argentina’s tax revenue jumped 30.6 percent in March from a year earlier to 78.71 billion pesos ($9.8 billion), the government said on Tuesday, below the median forecast of 81.2 billion pesos estimated in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Private economists have estimated Argentina’s inflation at between 25 and 30 percent a year, which would mean the increase in tax revenue is largely explainable by consumer price increases.

$1=8.0025 Argentina pesos as of March 31 Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by James Dalgleish

