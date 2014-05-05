FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina says tax revenue rose 37.1 pct in April, beats f'cast
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 5, 2014 / 7:06 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina says tax revenue rose 37.1 pct in April, beats f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, May 5 (Reuters) - Argentina’s tax revenue rose by 37.1 percent in April from a year earlier to 92.74 billion pesos ($11.6 billion), the government said on Monday, coming in well above the median forecast of 87.719 billion pesos in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The increase in tax revenue can largely be explained by double-digit consumer price increases in Latin America’s No. 3 economy. Private economists expect annual inflation of more than 30 percent this year.

$1 = 8.0025 Argentine pesos Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.